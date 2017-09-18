Zadorov has yet to report to camp as he squares away his immigration status, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Zadorov -- who signed a bridge deal with Colorado on Friday -- was one of the final restricted free agents to secure a new contract. Unfortunately, those delays held up his ability to get a work visa. As a result, it seems doubtful the blueliner will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, but suiting up Thursday against the Stars might be a possibility. Regardless of when he joins the team, Zadorov should be ready in time for Opening Night.