Zadorov scored a goal, tossed four hits and added 10 PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.
Zadorov's tally late in the first period allowed the Avalanche to enter the first intermission on level terms. He later took a misconduct penalty in the third period. It was the Russian blueliner's third goal of the postseason. He's added an assist, 47 hits and 18 PIM through 14 playoff contests.
