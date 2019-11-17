Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Garners assist in return
Zadorov (jaw) produced an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.
Zadorov missed three games with the jaw injury. The Russian blueliner picked up his helper on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's opening goal at 6:56 of the first period. Zadorov now has four points, 39 PIM and 39 hits in 16 games. While he's a physical player, the lack of offense will keep him off the fantasy radar.
