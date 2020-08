Zadorov scored a goal and added five hits with two blocks in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Arizona in Game 5.

Zadorov scored his first goal since mid-January when he ventured deep into the offensive zone and deflected a Nathan MacKinnon feed. It snapped a 25-game goal drought for Zadorov and gave the Avalanche a 6-0 lead. The 25-year-old, who tied for the team lead in hits Wednesday, had gone his first eight postseason games without a point.