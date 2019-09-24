Zadorov (lower body) has been fully cleared ahead of Wednesday's preseason matchup with Vegas, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Zadorov was dealing with a minor lower-body injury last week, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 24-year-old blueliner, who notched seven goals and 14 points while averaging just 17:12 of ice time in 70 games last campaign, will take on a bottom-four role with the Avalanche in 2019-20.