Zadorov has one assist with no goals and an even rating in the last 18 games.

The 24-year-old isn't known for his scoring, but this is a long dry spell even for him. Zadorov had three points in the first six games of the season, and since then, he's posted just two points in 28 contests. Zadorov is best deployed as a PIM specialist. He has one goal and five points with 43 PIM and 102 hits in 34 games this season.