Zadorov has no points with a plus-2 rating in the last five games.

Since posting two points in three straight contests, Zadorov has gone quiet. More than half of his season's production came in the previous six games where he posted three goals and eight points. Zadorov has four goals and 13 points with a plus-10 rating and 53 PIM in 52 games this season.

