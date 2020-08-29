Zadorov (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Zadorov didn't play in the third period of Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach Jared Bednar relayed that he'll gear up for Game 4. The 25-year-old blueliner posted a goal and an assist Wednesday, but he's more of a physical threat than a consistent scorer, as he's racked up 38 hits in 11 postseason outings.