Zadorov (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Zadorov didn't play in the third period of Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach Jared Bednar relayed that he'll gear up for Game 4. The 25-year-old blueliner posted a goal and an assist Wednesday, but he's more of a physical threat than a consistent scorer, as he's racked up 38 hits in 11 postseason outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: One of each Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Gets in on fun in blowout•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Racking up PIM•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: On tremendous point drought•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Gone quiet again•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Strong play continues•