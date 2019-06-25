Colorado has sent Zadorov a qualifying offer, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Zadorov was one of the Avalanche's better stay-at-home defenders last season, picking up 14 points while posting a plus-19 rating in 70 games. The 6-foot-5 Russian will have a similar role in 2019-20, but he won't be worth a roster spot in most fantasy formats due to his lack of offensive upside.