Zadorov will be replaced in the lineup by Andrei Mironov on Saturday afternoon, when the Avalanche play the Senators in Sweden, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Zadorov has imposed his physical will on opponents with five PIM and 10 hits over his last three games, but he's been a bit of a defensive liability, as evidenced by a minus-3 rating over that span. You should leave the Russian on the virtual waiver wire until he shows any semblance of a guy who can help out in fantasy land.