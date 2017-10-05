Zadorov will be scratched from Thursday's road opener versus the Rangers, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Having had a late start to the preseason due to visa issues, Zadorov likely needs more time to get into game shape. The imposing defenseman -- he's 6-foot-5, 230 pounds -- went scoreless against 10 helpers and a minus-20 rating in 56 games with the Avalanche last season, but it's not as if he was in a good position to succeed as Colorado slumped through its worst season in franchise history.