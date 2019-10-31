Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Iffy against Dallas
Zadorov is "dinged up" and considered questionable for Friday's game against the Stars, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
A determination on Zadorov's status against Dallas will be made following Friday's morning skate. If the hard-hitting Russian is unable to go, Ryan Graves will likely reenter the lineup.
