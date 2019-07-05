Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Inks deal with Colorado
Zadorov signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Avalanche on Friday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
This will be the second contract Zadorov signs with the Avalanche since being traded to the team back in 2013. He is coming off a 2019 season where he posted 14 points in 70 games.
