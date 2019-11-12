The Avalanche have placed Zadorov (jaw) on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

A report from Monday suggested that Zadorov could link up with the team at some point during its five-game road trip and his placement on injured reserve won't necessarily prevent that. However, Zadorov will be sidelined through at least Thursday's contest, so he would only be able to make it back at some point during the final three contests if he were to remain on that path.