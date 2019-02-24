Zadorov assisted on the opening goal and closed the scoring with a tally of his own in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Zadorov snapped a nine-game point drought with the pair of points. He added four hits and two PIM, bringing his totals in this categories to 164 and 63, respectively. Zadorov has accumulated 29 hits over his last seven games to go with 11 blocked shots. It's still hard to trust him in fantasy with only 10 points to his name, but the hits can help in deeper formats.