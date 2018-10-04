Zadorov (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday after missing Saturday's game against Minnesota for precautionary reasons, The Denver Post reports.

Zadorov's return to practice indicates that he should be ready for Opening Night against the Wild on Thursday, barring a last-minute setback. He managed to rack up 20 points -- seven goals and 13 assists -- despite seeing very little time on the man advantage last season. With Tyson Barrie, Erik Johnson and Samuel Girard holding over from last year's roster, it's unlikely that will change, limiting Zadorov's upside in 2018-19 from an offensive perspective.