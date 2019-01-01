Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Missing fifth straight game
Zadorov (lower body) will not suit up against the Kings on Monday.
The 23-year-old blueliner will miss his fifth consecutive game, last playing on Dec. 19. Zadorov has just three goals and five points in 34 contests, so his absence shouldn't be too impactful in most fantasy leagues.
