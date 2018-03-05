Zadorov scored a goal and posted a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators on Sunday.

The 22-year-old seems to be experiencing a breakout season. He already had a career high in goals before Sunday, and even though he's still a minus-1 in plus-minus after this performance, that's a big improvement from his minus-20 rating last season. Zadorov also has more points (18) in 60 games this season than he did in 78 games the previous two seasons combined (17).