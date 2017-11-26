Zadorov had a strong outing against the Flames on Saturday, scoring his second goal of the season, blocking six shots and dishing out three hits.

The 22-year-old has the potential to be a great fantasy contributor, but we haven't seen much from him this season. Zadorov has aided fantasy goers with 28 PIM, but has managed just four points through 17 contests. He was a healthy scratch for three games recently and hasn't been seeing power-play. Zadorov has been a solid goal-scorer at the many levels he's played at thus far and is still capable of being a producer for the Avalanche. His contributions in a variety of fantasy categories at least make him worth owning in some deeper leagues right now.