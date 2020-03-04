Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: On tremendous point drought
Zadorov has zero points with a plus-1 rating and 12 PIM in the last 14 games.
The 2013 first-round pick is at least contributing with plenty of minor penalties, but he hasn't produced a single point in a month. Prior to this drought, Zadorov was on track for a career high in goals and assists, but he may not reach either at this point. He has four goals and 13 points with a plus-9 rating and 61 PIM in 61 games this season.
