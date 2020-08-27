Zadorov (undisclosed) scored a goal and added an assist before exiting with an injury in a 6-4 win over the Stars' in Wednesday's Game 3.

Both of Zadorov's points came in the second period, as he scored the game-tying goal and helped out on Andre Burakovsky's go-ahead marker. Zadorov also briefly went to the locker room after a hit from Jamie Benn, but he was able to return to the bench in the third period, although he did not play a shift. The Russian blueliner's status will likely be updated prior to Friday's Game 4. With Erik Johnson (undisclosed) already out with a longer-term injury, losing Zadorov would be a huge blow to the Avalanche's defense corps.