Zadorov scored the Avalanche's opening goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators in Game 1.

Playing in his first NHL playoff game. the 22-year-old gave the Avs a 1-0 lead with his first-period tally, but the Preds slowly took control after that. Zadorov posted career highs in goals (seven) and points (20) in the regular season, but he was held off the scoresheet in his final 10 regular-season games, and Thursday's goal could end up being the highlight of the postseason for him.