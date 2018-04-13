Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Opens scoring in Thursday's loss
Zadorov scored the Avalanche's opening goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators in Game 1.
Playing in his first NHL playoff game. the 22-year-old gave the Avs a 1-0 lead with his first-period tally, but the Preds slowly took control after that. Zadorov posted career highs in goals (seven) and points (20) in the regular season, but he was held off the scoresheet in his final 10 regular-season games, and Thursday's goal could end up being the highlight of the postseason for him.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Nets sixth goal•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Collects assist Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Two assists in Saturday's win•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Notches second goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...