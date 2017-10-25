Zadorov logged 16:08 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Dallas.

The 22-year-old defenseman stands 6-foot-5 and is still a raw talent, so building more game-to-game consistency continues to be the key for him. Colorado is currently giving Zadorov a legitimate opportunity by partnering him with Erik Johnson and Tyson Barrie at even strength Tuesday, so there is definitely some potential for the towering rearguard. Additionally, with two points, 12 shots, 15 PIM, 20 hits and nine blocked shots through eight games, Zadorov offers some fantasy value in deeper settings.