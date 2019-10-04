Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Positive start to season
Zadorov recorded an assist, a plus-3 rating, nine PIM and three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Zadorov took two minors in the contest, the latter coming on a boarding call when he checked Austin Czarnik. Zadorov then answered the bell for a fight with Milan Lucic. The Russian defender isn't afraid to be physical, having recorded 228 hits and 75 PIM in 2018-19.
