Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Posts seventh goal
Zadorov scored a goal while posting five shots on net and five hits in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Friday.
With this latest score, Zadorov tied his career-high mark for goals, which he set last season. Unfortunately, he's not getting the assists he usually gets, but Zadorov does have seven goals and 11 points in 54 games. He's a physical specialist as well, with 172 hits and a plus-14 rating this season.
