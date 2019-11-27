Play

Zadorov has one assist and 24 PIM and 15 shots on net in the last 13 games.

Although he is averaging more than a shot on net per game, those numbers clearly indicate what kind of player Zadorov is for owners. In addition to 39 PIM, he also has 36 hits and 21 blocks to go with his one goal and four points in 19 games.

