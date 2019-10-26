Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Records three shots
Zadorov posted three shots on net, a plus-2 rating, two PIM, two hits and two blocks in a 6-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 24-year-old continues to fill the stat sheet and despite no scoring in the last three games, he's off to a good start in that area too. He already has 21 PIM and a plus-6 rating in nine contests. His 12 shots puts him on track for about the same amount as last season, and he's ahead of pace in goals and assists with one score and two helpers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Pots first goal•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Positive start to season•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Given green light•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Inks deal with Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.