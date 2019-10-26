Zadorov posted three shots on net, a plus-2 rating, two PIM, two hits and two blocks in a 6-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 24-year-old continues to fill the stat sheet and despite no scoring in the last three games, he's off to a good start in that area too. He already has 21 PIM and a plus-6 rating in nine contests. His 12 shots puts him on track for about the same amount as last season, and he's ahead of pace in goals and assists with one score and two helpers.