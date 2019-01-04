Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Remains sidelined
Zadorov (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Zadorov will miss a seventh straight game Friday, and there's still no timeline for his return. Either way, the towering defenseman has only totaled three goals and five points while averaging 15:41 of ice time in 34 appearances this campaign, making his fantasy value meager at best in most formats.
