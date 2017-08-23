Play

Zadorov, who's considered taking his talents back to Russia, remains a restricted free agent for the Avalanche, The Denver Post reports.

Zadorov endured a tumultuous season with the Avalanche in 2016-17, with 10 assists counting as his only points to surround a minus-20 rating over 56 games. An ankle injury completely shut him down in late February, only for Colorado to finish with a franchise-worst minus-112 rating and correspondingly dismal record of 22-56-4. He's a skilled offensive defenseman, but Zadorov's fantasy value has seemingly bottomed out, and that obviously won't change if he heads back to the home country.

