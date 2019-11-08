Zadorov (upper body) reportedly suffered a broken jaw against Nashville on Thursday, per AJ Haefele of DNVR.

If Zadorov did in fact sustain a broken jaw, fantasy owners should expect him to be sidelined longer term. The blueliner is bogged down in a nine-game pointless streak and has just one goal on the year. Zadarov's potential absence will open the door for Ian Cole to see an uptick in ice time and could result in Calle Rosen or Conor Timmins being called up from the minors.