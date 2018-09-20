Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Returns to practice
Zadorov (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Zadorov, who underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, had been wearing a non-contact jersey during training camp prior to Thursday's session. Now that he's been cleared for contact, the 23-year-old blueliner will presumably get into the lineup for a preseason game in the near future, and should be back to 100 percent in time for Colorado's Oct. 4 regular-season opener against Minnesota.
