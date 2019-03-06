Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Ruled out Thursday
Zadorov suffered an upper-body injury that will keep him out of action versus the Stars on Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Zadorov -- who was hurt in Tuesday's matchup with Detroit -- has struggled to produce this season with just 11 points in 56 outings, though injuries have certainly been a factor. With the Russian unavailable Mark barberio or Ryan Graves figures to slot into the lineup in Dallas.
