Zadorov suffered an upper-body injury that will keep him out of action versus the Stars on Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Zadorov -- who was hurt in Tuesday's matchup with Detroit -- has struggled to produce this season with just 11 points in 56 outings, though injuries have certainly been a factor. With the Russian unavailable Mark barberio or Ryan Graves figures to slot into the lineup in Dallas.

