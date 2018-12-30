Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Scratched again
Zadorov (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Blackhawks, per the NHL.com roster report.
The Avalanche have been rather mum about the particulars of Zadorov's injury. At any rate, this marks the fourth consecutive absence for the punishing defender, whose next chance to play will now arrive Monday for a New Year's Eve clash against the Kings.
