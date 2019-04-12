Zadorov racked up six hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Zadorov had 228 hits and 67 blocks to go with 14 points in 70 regular-season games. While he likely won't add much scoring from the third pairing, he should do just fine in the more physical statistics.

