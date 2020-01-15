Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Shot deflects in
Zadorov scored a goal on four shots, dished three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Zadorov's goal deflected off of a Star before crossing the line to open the scoring at 9:04 of the first period. However fluky, the goal ended an 11-game point drought for the Russian. He's at six points, 121 hits, 50 blocks and 45 PIM in 42 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.