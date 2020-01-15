Zadorov scored a goal on four shots, dished three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Zadorov's goal deflected off of a Star before crossing the line to open the scoring at 9:04 of the first period. However fluky, the goal ended an 11-game point drought for the Russian. He's at six points, 121 hits, 50 blocks and 45 PIM in 42 appearances this season.