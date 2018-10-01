Zadorov (undisclosed) missed his team's preseason finale Sunday and prior to that, was seen coming out of the X-ray room Friday - no word has been given regarding his status for Thursday's regular-season opener, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

While Zadorov's status remains up in the air, the fact he was seen getting X-rays is worrisome. With Colorado having an off-day Monday, the team is likely to issue updates on him and a handful of other players Tuesday when they reconvene for practice.