Play

Zadorov continued his pointless streak despite a 3-1 overtime victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.

It's been 11 games now since Zadorov posted a point. During that stretch, he has 12 shots, so he's not exactly a great candidate for goals, but he does have three assists (and one goal) this season. Zadorov's real value to owners is in his 43 PIM.

More News
Our Latest Stories