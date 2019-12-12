Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Still pointless
Zadorov continued his pointless streak despite a 3-1 overtime victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.
It's been 11 games now since Zadorov posted a point. During that stretch, he has 12 shots, so he's not exactly a great candidate for goals, but he does have three assists (and one goal) this season. Zadorov's real value to owners is in his 43 PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.