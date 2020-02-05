Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Strong play continues
Zadorov, for a third straight game, finished with two points in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.
The third-pairing defenseman is having an uncharacteristic run of good fortune in the points department recently, now with six points in three games. Zadorov only has found the scoresheet 13 times in 47 games this season, so this hot spell is bound to cool off before too long. The 24-year-old is relevant only in deeper formats.
