Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Throwing the body around
Zadorov has collected 23 hits in five games in February.
The Russian defenseman is one-dimensional, but he is quite good at that one dimension. His season total stands at 135 hits, but with only eight points (five goals, three assists) in 44 games, he likely won't be worth attention in most formats.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Dishes out hits Monday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Will play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Remains sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Missing fifth straight game•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Scratched again•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: All but ruled out Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...