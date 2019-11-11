Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Traveling with team
Zadorov (jaw) could join up with the team during its five-game road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Zadorov obviously isn't expected to play in Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, however, it sounds like he could play sooner rather than later after undergoing surgery on his broken jaw. The blueliner is pointless in his previous nine contests and has just three points on the year. At this rate, the Russian will be hard pressed to get over the 20-point mark, something he's done once in his NHL career.
