Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Two assists in Saturday's win
Zadorov picked up two assists, including one on Nathan MacKinnon's game-winner in the third period, during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
The 22-year-old has seen his ice time spike since Tyson Barrie (hand) landed on the shelf, and Zadorov has responded with five assists and a plus-3 rating in his last six games despite a lack of power-play time. He's now only two points shy of his career high of 15 points, set as a teenager with the Sabres in 2014-15, but without man-advantage production to boost his numbers, Zadorov's fantasy upside will remain modest.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Notches second goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Back in action Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Plays sparingly in win over Stars•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Will return Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...