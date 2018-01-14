Zadorov picked up two assists, including one on Nathan MacKinnon's game-winner in the third period, during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

The 22-year-old has seen his ice time spike since Tyson Barrie (hand) landed on the shelf, and Zadorov has responded with five assists and a plus-3 rating in his last six games despite a lack of power-play time. He's now only two points shy of his career high of 15 points, set as a teenager with the Sabres in 2014-15, but without man-advantage production to boost his numbers, Zadorov's fantasy upside will remain modest.