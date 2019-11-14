Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Will meet team in Vancouver
Zadorov (jaw) will join the team in Vancouver ahead of Saturday's matchup, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Whether Zadorov will suit up against the Canucks remains to be seen, but the fact that he is making the trip is a good sign he could return before long. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak. With a limited offensive upside, the blueliner's ceiling is likely in the 15-20 point range.
