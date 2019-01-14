Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Will play Monday
Zadorov (lower body) will return to the lineup against Toronto on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Zadorov will be back in action following a 10-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner hadn't scored in his previous nine contests and was averaging just 14:54 of ice time. The Russian figures to slot into the third pairing for either Mark Barberio or Ryan Graves.
