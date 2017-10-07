Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Will return Saturday
Zadorov will be back in the lineup for Saturday's road game against the Devils, The Denver Post reports.
There were questions about how long Zadorov might sit out as a healthy scratch having reported to training camp late and out of shape, but it appears the stocky blueliner will have only missed Opening Night -- Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Rangers. It's not clear if coach Jared Bednar was trying to send the Russian a message, but we're guessing Zadorov knows he needs to step up after recording a mere 10 points (all assists) and a minus-20 rating over 56 games last year.
More News
