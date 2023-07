Kovalenko signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Kovalenko earned 21 goals and 54 points in 56 games for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL last season. The 23-year-old forward is expected to remain in Russia for the 2023-24 campaign. The Avalanche chose Kovalenko in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.