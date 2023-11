Kovalenko (wrist) returned to action for Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kovalenko, who missed nearly six weeks, made an impact in his return. He scored two goals, assisted on another and delivered seven hits over 16:54 of ice time. As the Avalanche cope with depth production, Kovalenko looks like an answer if he joins the club at the tail end of the regular season.