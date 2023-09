Kovalenko scored an even-strength goal and recorded a power-play assist in the season opener for Torpedo of the KHL, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kovalenko was named the team's captain and led Torpedo with 17:56 of ice time that included 23 shifts and work on the penalty-kill unit. He added seven hits and two takeaways. It's a strong start for Kovalenko, who is expected to play in Russia for the 2023-24 season but could join the Avalanche for the tail end of the NHL season.