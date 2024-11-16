Kovalenko scored his third goal of the season Friday in a 5-2 loss to Washington.

Kovalenko got on the board with an even-strength tally in the second period, but that was the last of Colorado's offensive output for the night. The 25-year-old added two shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating in a team-low 6:31 of ice time. The 2018 sixth-round pick is slotting in on the fourth line, and he's up to three goals, four assists and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests.