Kovalenko (undisclosed) was a scratch from Tuesday's game in the KHL and will miss "at least two weeks," according to head coach Igor Larionov, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He's been placed on injured reserve.

Kovalenko had appeared in the team's previous game, including a stint on the final shift, and nothing appeared wrong. There is little detail other than Larionov making a point to emphasize the "at least" part of his statement, which suggests a potentially longer absence. This is the second significant injury for Kovalenko, who earlier missed six weeks with what was believed to be a wrist injury. Kovalenko had been expected to join the Avalanche following the KHL season, but that plan now appears in jeopardy.