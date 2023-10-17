Kovalenko sustained a wrist injury and has missed seven games for Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kovalenko was off to a stellar start, compiling 13 points over 11 games before suffering the injury, His coach, Igor Larianov, told reporters that there is no timetable for a return. The coach added they they are in contact with doctors in North America, which suggests the Avalanche are aware of the situation. Colorado's plan for Kovalenko is to have him join the team after the KHL season finishes, but the injury may dictate a different course.